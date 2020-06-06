HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

According to the province's website, N.B. has 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 121 have recovered. There has been one death, and 14 active cases remain – all in Zone 5.

Of the active cases, four of them remain hospitalized with no patients in an intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, the province has conducted 33,335 tests.

Recent announcements

Recovery plan update

On Friday, the province renewed and revised its state of emergency order, allowing the province to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

The renewal allows for the entire province – with the exception of Zone 5 – to move to the next step of the yellow phase, which involves further easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, Zone 5, which has experienced a cluster of cases in the Campbellton area within the past two weeks, will remain in the orange phase.

Face mask matters

On Friday, the province also announced new rules for wearing face masks.

"When outside of the home, and in any location in which physical distancing of 2 metres is not possible, people must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose," the government said in a news release on Friday. "Effective June 9, everyone entering a building open to the general public must wear a face covering. Children under the age of two, children of any age while attending licensed early education and childcare facilities, and those unable to wear face coverings due to medical issues are exempt from these requirements."

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.