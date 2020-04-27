HALIFAX -- For the twelfth day in a row, Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases on the island remains at 26.

Of the 26 confirmed cases, 24 are now considered recovered.

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province received 159 negative tests over the weekend. P.E.I. has now tested 2,794 people, with 2,747 returning as negative and 21 tests results pending.

Morrison said that the province will be releasing details of the measures they will be relaxing and when in "the days ahead."

“I know we want to get our hair cut, we want to go eat a restaurant, we want to make sure our children are at school, and many businesses and organizations are eager to get back to the way they were working,” said Morrison. “But it’s important that we continue to do this gradually, cautiously and carefully”

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said at a news conference on April 21, that while there is still work to be done, provincial officials are discussing a plan that he referred to as "Re-open P.E.I. together," and are hopeful to begin easing back restrictions as soon as May 1.

“The opening of our borders for non-essential purposes will not be included in initial phases of the renew P.E.I. plan, and I know this is difficult," added Morrison on Monday.

The last positive case reported by Prince Edward Island was on April 15. That case involved a man in his 30s in Queens County, who had travelled internationally.

Prior to that, the last new cases were reported on April 8.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have been connected to travel.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Of the 26 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 15 are men.

No cases have been identified in Kings County. Eighteen of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

This is a developing story. More to come.