HALIFAX -- For the ninth day in a row, Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of cases on the island remains at 26.

Out of the 26 confirmed cases, 24 are now considered recovered. Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province received 98 negative tests on Thursday.

The last positive case reported by Prince Edward Island was on April 15. That case involved a man in his 30s in Queens County, who had travelled internationally.

Prior to that, the last new cases were reported on April 8.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island have been connected to travel.

The individuals with positive cases on the island range in age from 20 to 79. Out of the 26 confirmed cases, 11 are women, and 15 are men.

No cases have been identified in Kings County. Eighteen of the cases are located in Queens County, with the other eight in Prince County.

