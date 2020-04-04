HALIFAX -- For the second straight day, Prince Edward Island says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with the total number of cases remaining at 22.

Despite no new cases identified, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference on Saturday that Islanders should still be extremely concerned about the potential of community spread.

"It is not the time to take comfort in zero cases," said Morrison during Saturday's news conference. "We are by no means across the finish line for this pandemic, in fact the finish line is nowhere near the horizon for P.E.I. My concern is that Islanders may think we are out of the woods with another day without cases, and may ignore the public health measures, creating an opportunity for community transmission of this contagious virus."

Morrison reiterated the importance of abiding public health orders of physical distancing and self-isolation.

"We know we cannot stop the pandemic from coming, but we do know what we can do to stop the physical spread," said Morrison. "Stay home, practice physical distancing if you have to go out for essentials, and self-isolate if you're returning from out of province travel."

Six cases are now considered recovered.

The province has now received 813 negative tests, with 264 other test results pending.

The 22 positive cases are all international travel related, and between the ages of 20-79 years old.

Sixteen of the positive cases are located in Queens County, with six in Prince County and zero in Kings County.

This is a developing story, more to come.