HALIFAX -- For the second day in a row, Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

Morrison says 416 tests have been completed on the Island, with three positive cases. She expects more test results by the end of day Tuesday.

All three cases on P.E.I. have been travel related:

Announced Sunday, a woman in her 20s from Queens County who had been travelling in Spain and arrived back in Canada on March 14, flying into Toronto, and on March 16 flew from Toronto to Moncton on WestJet flight 3456.

Announced March 19, a man in his 40s from Queens County who returned to Charlottetown on March 11 on Air Canada Flight 7564 from Toronto to Charlottetown.

Announced March 14, a woman in her 50s from Queens County who returned to P.E.I on March 7 after travelling on a cruise ship, and flew from Toronto to Moncton on March 7 on WestJet flight 3440.

Morrison says anyone who travelled on any of those flights must self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday, the Prince Edward Island government says it will enforce "stronger measures" to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Cabinet empowered the chief public health officer to issue orders under the Public Health Act as needed, including fines to anyone who is not complying with the direction to self-isolate," the P.E.I. government said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The measures are similar to those implemented in other provinces.

"These decisions aren't made lightly and should signal to Islanders the seriousness of what's before us with COVID-19," Premier Dennis King said in the release. "It is our collective responsibility to do our part, whether that is self-isolating, practising social distancing, or offering a helping hand to those in need. We are at a crucial point in the COVID-19 situation and the decisions we make now will help us in the long run."

The penalties for Islanders who do not comply include:

a fine of $1,000 for a first offence;

a fine of $2,000 for a second offence; or,

a fine of $10,000 for a third offence and every offence after that.

This is a developing story. More to come.