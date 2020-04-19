HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as the province's total remains at 118.

Of the 118 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, and 10 are the result of community transmission.

As of Sunday, the province is reporting that 92 people have recovered.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized, with eight having been discharged. Of the five patients remaining in hospital, three are in an intensive care unit.

The province performed 395 tests on Saturday, and now have performed a total of 10,742 tests, with only 1.1 per cent of those tests leading to a positive result.

Confirmed cases in the province range in ages from under 10, to over 80. Fifty-six of the cases are female and 44 per cent are male.

The cases in New Brunswick have been identified in the following regions:

23 cases in zone 1 (Moncton)

26 cases in zone 2 (Saint John)

47 cases in zone 3 (Fredericton)

7 cases in zone 4 (Edmunston)

12 cases in zone 5 (Campbellton)

1 case in zone 6 (Bathurst)

2 cases in zone 7 (Miramichi)

This is a developing story, more to come.