HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island still has five positive cases of COVID-19, with one of the cases having recovered, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Morrison says the province has seen 556 tests conducted, with 339 negative test results, and more than 200 results still pending at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total number of positive cases to five.

Morrison said both of Wednesday's new cases are travel related and involve Queens County men in their 30s.

The fourth positive case is a Queens County man in his 30s who returned from the United States on March 13 and was tested on March 19.

The fifth positive case is a Queens County man in his 30s who returned home from the Dominican Republic on March 19 and was tested on March 23.

Morrison says neither of those two individuals flew into the Charlottetown airport, but further flight details are not available at this time.

Morrison says both cases are self-isolating at home and doing well.

"Both are good examples of people listening to the advice to self-isolate, and in doing so they have protected other people." said Morrison.

Morrison says a decision on schools remaining closed will be made by the end of the week.

This is a developing story, more to come.