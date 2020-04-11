HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has announced that there are zero new COVID-19 cases to report – keeping the provincial total at 25 cases.

On Saturday, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison announced that the number of cases on the island remains at 25, adding that 17 cases have recovered and that 1,800 tests have been performed to date.

“This weekend is an important weekend for us to continue to stay the course,” said Morrison. “For many of us, Easter traditionally means getting together with family and friends – this year it’ll be different and it is hard.“

Cancelled celebrations

Despite Easter weekend being a time to celebrate with loved ones, Morrison said 2020's festivities would be anything but traditional.

"We’ve had some questions about whether or not extended family dinners are okay this weekend," said Morrison. "This Easter, everyone should only be celebrating in person with those who you live with."

With islanders confined to their homes, Morrision suggested some alternatives.

"It’s [also] an opportunity to find new ways to connect and support one another; and there's so many different options that people are exploring," said Morrison. "Whether that's picking up the phone, participating in video chats, streaming a movie together, online cooking shows – it's certainly been amazing how people have come up with different ways to connect.”

More cases to come

Morrison congratulated islanders for their efforts during the pandemic, but noted she expects new cases to arise.

"It is a time to thank islanders for incredible and hard work in doing the really important public health measures," said Morrison. “Even though we don't see any new cases today, I do expect we will have more cases – some may result in people becoming ill and needing to be hospitalized.”

Morrison stressed the need to stay the course when it comes to practices meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I am asking you to continue doing what you're doing: staying home as much as possible; self-isolating after travel anywhere outside the province; practice physical distancing when you need to go out; washing your hands – all those things we continue to say,” said Morrison.

State of healthcare

PEI’s Chief Nursing Officer, Marion Dowling, also provided an update on the province’s healthcare system’s preparedness and response to COVID-19

“Both primary care staff and a hospital healthcare providers are not relaxing in our preparedness and in the response to the pandemic,” said Dowling. “We continue to provide the cough and fever and testing clinics, we’re evaluating the current situation every day and continuing our planning and making adjustments to further improve our preparedness,”

Dowling said cough and fever clinics are running seven days a week and will be available throughout Easter weekend. She added 69 patients visited the clinic in Charlottetown on Friday, while 30 patients visited the clinic in Summerside.

Appointments for the clinic are available via doctor referral, nurse practitioner or by calling 811. Dowling noted the service is for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. She advised patients to remain in their vehicles when arriving at the clinics and await staff to assist to ensure proper infection control protocol.

Hope for the future

"If we follow these measures now, we have a chance to make a real difference in the weeks ahead,” said Morrison. “We are starting to talk about when we can ease up on some of these public health restrictions. It's not time yet, but I know we will all want to get there and we will – together."

Morrison also mentioned Ground Search and Rescue groups would be present at provincial parks beginning Saturday until Monday to assist with ongoing messaging