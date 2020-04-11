HALIFAX -- On Saturday, Nova Scotia announced it has identified 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 428.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 885 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

Ninety-five individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Travel has been removed as a requirement for COVID-19 testing as community spread becomes more prevalent. Although most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case.

“Easter and Passover are traditionally times of celebration, love and family get-togethers. But this year is going to look a little bit different,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Please don’t have family dinners or get-togethers. Stay home and reach out to loved ones by phone or video chat or whatever is best. There will be other long weekends. There will be other times to see family and friends. But if we do not follow public health protocols, we reduce the chances of having those gatherings sooner.”

Symptom check

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently been expanded, with the province warning Nova Scotians who have two or more of the following symptoms:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Message of hope

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, gave a message to all Nova Scotia children during this difficult and confusing time.

“I want to remind Nova Scotians that not only is the Easter Bunny an essential service provider, he is an expert in physical distancing and has been practicing good paw-washing since he was just a young bunny,” said Dr. Strang. “If we continue to work together, we can follow the public health measures, stay safe and still have fun.”

Case breakdown

To date, Nova Scotia has 13,632 negative test results, 428 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those of in ICU.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Meanwhile, public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.