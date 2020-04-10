HALIFAX -- On Friday, Nova Scotia announced it has identified 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the province to 407.

The 34 new cases is the largest one-day spike in cases in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 915 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, April 9 and is operating 24-hours.

"We have removed travel from the screening criteria for COVID-19 and increased our lab capacity so that we're now processing close to a thousand tests every day," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "That means we are finding more cases, including those with mild symptoms. I want to thank our lab and all the staff who are working around the clock to catch cases of COVID-19 and helping to keep all Nova Scotians safe from this disease."

Travel has been removed as a requirement for COVID-19 testing as community spread becomes more prevalent. Although most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case.

New symptoms to watch for

The list of symptoms being screened for has also expanded. If you have two or more of the following symptoms:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

"I want to stress to all Nova Scotians, remain vigilant, follow the public health measures, practice good hygiene, stay home as much as possible, and monitor your health," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, don't delay. Please go to the 811 website to see if you should call 811 for further assessment."

Current situation

To date, Nova Scotia has 13,014 negative test results, 407 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those of in ICU.

Ninety-three individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Meanwhile, public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.