Nomination period for Halifax's municipal election starts Thursday

    Halifax City Hall is seen Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong Halifax City Hall is seen Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong
    The Halifax Regional Municipality says the nomination period for the 2024 municipal election, which is for mayors and councillors, has officially started.

    The Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election nomination period, which is for provincial school board members, also begins Thursday.

    Prospective candidates can now submit their candidate forms at a scheduled in-person nomination appointment with the municipality’s Returning Officer.

    The municipality says appointments start Thursday and will be available until Sept. 9.

    Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the Election Office by email at election@halifax.ca or calling 902-490-VOTE (8683).

    A list of official candidates will be posted online on Sept. 11.

