ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Today is the last day for would-be candidates in the Newfoundland and Labrador election to submit their nomination papers.

Both the provincial Liberals and Progressive Conservatives have confirmed they'll have candidates running in all 40 of the province's electoral districts.

As of Friday evening, the NDP had candidates in 33 districts -- more than double its slate of candidates in the last election in 2019.

The deadline marks the end of the first full week of campaigning, which saw Liberal Leader Andrew Furey make stops in Marystown and Arnold's Cove, where job losses from the oil sector have rocked the local economy.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie released several planks of his platform during the week, ending with a speech on Friday vowing to hammer out a better deal with Ottawa to address the province's staggering financial problems.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin ended the week flying back to St. John's from Labrador, where the party won an unexpected seat in a two-vote victory in the last election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.