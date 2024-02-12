Nor'easter forecast to pass south of N.S. Tuesday into Wednesday, bring up to 30 cm of snow

Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch across the province.

The weather agency says the storm will pass south of Nova Scotia late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

“Currently, highest snowfall amounts are expected along the Atlantic coast. Any fresh snow from this system has the potential to combine with strengthening northerly winds to reduce visibilities in blowing snow,” an alert on Environment Canada’s website reads.

“As with all nor'easters, small changes in the storm track can result in large changes in the snowfall forecast.”

A period of onshore flurries and snow squalls is also likely to develop behind the system over portions of northeastern mainland Nova Scotia and northern Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says those areas could continue to see accumulating snow into Thursday night.

