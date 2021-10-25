North Atlantic right whale population at lowest in nearly 20 years: researchers

A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy. The 40-year-old female whale named Punctuation, was towed late Monday, June 24, 2019 to Petit Etang, N.S. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, DFO/Fisheries and Oceans Canada) A North Atlantic right whale found dead last week in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been brought to shore on western Cape Breton for a necropsy. The 40-year-old female whale named Punctuation, was towed late Monday, June 24, 2019 to Petit Etang, N.S. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, DFO/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Atlantic Top Stories