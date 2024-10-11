Northern lights seen across the Maritimes Thursday night
The northern lights were visible in parts of Canada Thursday night, including in the Maritimes.
The display came after a severe geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The northern lights are pictured in Terence Bay, N.S., on Oct. 10, 2024.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the geomagnetic storms often produce a more active aurora that can be seen more south than usual.
People across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island witnessed the dazzling display and took pictures of the aurora.
Northern lights are seen from Lantz, N.S., on Oct. 10, 2024. (Cassandra Hirtle)
Photos sent to CTV Atlantic show plenty of green, red, pink, purple and orange.
The northern lights are seen over Richmond, P.E.I., on Oct 10, 2024. (Alex Maine)
There were also reported sightings of the northern lights in the United Kingdom, California and Alabama.
The aurora was previously visible in the Maritimes earlier this year in August and in May.
Click here for a photo gallery of the northern lights from across the Maritimes Thursday night.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Trudeau tells premiers to start cutting pharmacare deals as soon as possible
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
'He told me he fell in love with me': Canadian senior loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
Residents repair their homes and clean up after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and cleaned up debris Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Gruelling days and gratitude for Canadian linemen helping with U.S. hurricane outages
Quebecer Stephan Perreault and his team of linemen have been helping restore power in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit in late September, and they don't expect to be heading home any time soon.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'He told me he fell in love with me': Canadian senior loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Oshawa after serious crash
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened in Oshawa following a serious collision.
-
Worker in critical condition after collision on Eastbound Hwy. 403 in Burlington
A worker has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle on Hwy. 403 in Burlington.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Police say they are on the hunt for a suspect after a man died in hospital after being shot in Forest Lawn.
-
Former Calgary city councillor announces he will run for mayor
Jeff Davison, who once served as councillor in Ward 6 and ran for mayor in the 2021 election, said Thursday he will run for mayor again next year.
-
Nurses union membership to vote on mediator-recommended settlement with province
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Nurses union membership to vote on mediator-recommended settlement with province
The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have voted to send a mediator-recommended settlement with the provincial government to its more than 30,000 members for a ratification vote.
-
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
-
Montreal suburb residents angered at new flood maps
Over 100 homeowners attended a Pierrefonds-Roxboro meeting on Thursday night to learn more about the proposed flood maps for their Montreal borough. They are not confident the maps are accurate or fair.
-
Man, 28, dead after shooting in Laval parking lot
A 28-year-old man has died after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
Northern lights dazzle stargazers in Ottawa area
The aurora borealis was visible across the national capital region Thursday night, the second time this week the dazzling display was seen in the region.
-
Premier Ford visiting Brockville today
Premier Doug Ford is visiting eastern Ontario to kick off the Thanksgiving long weekend. Ford and Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini will be in Brockville, Ont. for remarks at 11 a.m.
-
Senators ring in the season with a new tradition at Canadian Tire Centre
The Ottawa Senators opened the 2024-25 season by ringing in a new tradition at Canadian Tire Centre – a rally bell.
London
-
Legionnaires' outbreak that killed two people declared over by MLHU
According to the health unit, between May 1 and Sept. 26, 2024, a total of 30 confirmed legionella cases met the criteria for inclusion in the outbreak.
-
Sarnia business owner charged with theft and fraud
Officers investigated several complaints they received about the owner of McMillan Flooring and More Inc. soliciting business between May and June, taking deposits and then not doing the work.
-
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
Barrie
-
Northern lights make dazzling appearance in Simcoe County
Local photographer grabs stellar photos of Northern Lights.
-
House explodes in Oro-Medonte
Oro-Medonte fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze early Friday morning.
-
Nearly 300 people missing from Thanksgiving tables: OPP
OPP are running Operation Impact on Thanksgiving weekend to ensure highway safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Sudbury student injured in collision with vehicle Thursday
A 14-year-old student received non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Watch the first keg tapping of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest on CTV
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest officially gets underway Friday with a big celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall. Here's what you need to know.
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
Failed condo development being revived with potentially higher prices
A failed condo development in Kitchener is in new hands, leaving those who purchased property with a decision to make.
Windsor
-
Windsor councillor wants to sell part of park land for housing
A Windsor city councillor is pushing an idea to build a handful of houses by selling off part of a park he says is going unused.
-
Support for involuntary mental health or addictions treatment
Windsor's mayor is backing a controversial proposal that would force people into involuntary mental health or addictions treatment. What people across the province are talking about was referenced in a Facebook post by Mayor Drew Dilkens.
-
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Babies dying while asleep a social phenomenon in Manitoba: report
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
Regina
-
RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
-
Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
-
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen shares struggles with mental health, calls for better services
Emmy Casper-Joe hadn’t even reached her teens when she started to struggle with her mental health.
-
B.C. party leaders make pitches to swing ridings as campaign tightens
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad pledges to overhaul BC Ferries, while NDP Leader David Eby promises to attract more doctors to B.C. with new payment model.
-
Police probe clears seven Vancouver officers in beating death of Myles Gray
Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police appeal for information in pellet gun shooting
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
-
Five seals released after rehab at Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre
It was a special day for five rescued harbour seals and the people who helped prepare them for their return to life in the wild.
-
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.