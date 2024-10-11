ATLANTIC
    • Northern lights seen across the Maritimes Thursday night

    The northern lights were visible in parts of Canada Thursday night, including in the Maritimes.

    The display came after a severe geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

    The northern lights are pictured in Terence Bay, N.S., on Oct. 10, 2024.

    CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the geomagnetic storms often produce a more active aurora that can be seen more south than usual.

    People across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island witnessed the dazzling display and took pictures of the aurora.

    Northern lights are seen from Lantz, N.S., on Oct. 10, 2024. (Cassandra Hirtle)

    Photos sent to CTV Atlantic show plenty of green, red, pink, purple and orange.

    The northern lights are seen over Richmond, P.E.I., on Oct 10, 2024. (Alex Maine)

    There were also reported sightings of the northern lights in the United Kingdom, California and Alabama.

    The aurora was previously visible in the Maritimes earlier this year in August and in May.

    Click here for a photo gallery of the northern lights from across the Maritimes Thursday night.

