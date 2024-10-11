ATLANTIC
    • Maritime gas prices jump ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

    Maritime motorists are paying more at the pumps ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend after the price of gas and diesel jumped significantly overnight.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area increased by 6.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 157.0 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular-self serve gasoline is now 159.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 2.3 cents following an unscheduled adjustment earlier this week.

    The new minimum price for diesel is 171.0 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of diesel is now 172.9 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    The minimum price of regular self-serve on P.E.I. increased by 4.6 cents overnight to 163.8 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of diesel increased by 5.7 cents to a new price of 174.9 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick increased by seven cents overnight.

    The new maximum price is 161.3 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel increased by 10.7 cents, bringing the maximum price to 175.4 cents per litre.

