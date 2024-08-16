'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes

Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.

Both Canadian National Railway [CN] and Canadian Pacific Kansas City [CPKC] say they’ll lock out workers if a tentative agreement can’t be reached by next Thursday.

Christopher Monette, director of public affairs for Teamsters Canada, told CTV News on Friday that negotiations with both companies are ongoing.

“We believe that a deal is still possible. All that’s missing is just a bit of flexibility and willingness to compromise on the part of both CN and CPKC,” said Monette.

The union represents around 10,000 conductors, engineers and railyard workers from both companies.

Monette said the main sticking points revolve around safety, scheduling rest and fatigue management after long shifts.

“That makes it very difficult to consistently show up to work rested and fit for duty,” said Monette.

A work stoppage would have a massive impact on Canada’s economy.

In the Maritimes, the big concern are the ports in Saint John and Halifax which are both heavily reliant on rail.

A sign points towards a CN Rail yard. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Port of Halifax spokesperson Lori MacLean said their supply chain partners are monitoring the situation closely.

“Rail serves approximately 60 per cent of containerized cargo business at the Port of Halifax,” said MacLean in a statement to CTV News. “Cargo imported at Halifax travels largely by rail to other parts of the continent; and cargo exported from Halifax is delivered largely to the port by rail as well.”

Jonathan Abecassis, Director of Public Affairs for CN, said they’ve made four offers to the union, but with no response.

“Whether it’s the sawmill worker in B.C., whether it’s the miner in Alberta, the farmer in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the auto plant worker in Ontario or people working in ports in Atlantic Canada. The impacts will be across industries and across the country,” said Abecassis.

Abecassis said if workers are locked out, “nothing is going to move by rail,” including propane that is delivered to Atlantic Canada.

“That’s not only the goods coming from the ports, that’s also the goods going to the ports and are heading out,” said Abecassis.

When asked what a lockout could mean for the Maritimes, Monette said his thoughts go directly to the ports in Halifax and Saint John.

“Obviously a lockout would mean that our members are no longer able to operate trains in the Maritimes and continue working to keep the economy of the maritime provinces on track,” said Monette.

Both sides have been negotiating for months and talks are expected to resume over the weekend.