Nova Scotia and Ottawa to spend $16M on 'affordable' housing in the province

The Nova Scotia and federal governments are spending a combined $16.6 million on 10 housing projects across the province – some of which will have reduced rents, the province says.

The spending will create 236 units with more than half offered at rents at or below 80 per cent of the local market average, according to the province.

Clarence Dawe, president, Future Growth Co-op Ltd., a non-profit based in Sydney Mines and one of the funding recipients, says affordable housing is a major issue in the Cape Breton Municipality.

“We are pleased to announce the construction of a 22-unit seniors affordable complex being built at 224 Pitt Street in Sydney Mines, building on the success of our Phase 1 development,” said Dawe in a Friday news release.

“Without this funding from both levels of government, this project would not have been possible."

Other project getting government money include:

Stephen Jamael Property Rentals Inc, Sydney: $3.8 million for 36 units (2 projects)

Future Growth Co-op Ltd., Sydney Mines: $3.9 million for 22 units

Atlantic Edge Properties Inc., Guysborough - $1.35 million for 36 units

Tata Holdings Inc., Tatamagouche: $1.2 million for 21 units

Meech Holdings Ltd., Truro: $3 million for 56 units

Six Point Star Homes Ltd., Amherst: $680,000 for eight units

Innovare Properties and Developments Ltd., Westville: $1.25 million for 28 units

S.W.H Construction Ltd.,Shelburne: $350,000 for five units

Grand Multip Properties Inc., Barrington: $900,000 for 24 units

Brian Comer, Nova Scotia’s minister responsible for the office of Addictions and mental health and MLA for Cape Breton East, made the funding announcement Friday.

“We are in a housing crisis, and we are taking concrete steps to create more supply to help Nova Scotians find safe and affordable housing," said Comer in the release. His comments came on behalf of Housing Minister John Lohr.

“Government will continue to work in partnership with the federal government, the private sector and non-profit providers to build more homes like these for Nova Scotians."

The Province says it’s spending $9.1 million through the improved Affordable Housing Development Program. The Government of Canada giving $7.5 million for these projects through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under er the National Housing Strategy.