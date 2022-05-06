Nova Scotia announces $19.3 million to help two largest airports attract new routes

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's two largest airports are getting $19.3 million in provincial funding to attract new airline routes.

The Halifax International Airport Authority is getting $13 million for its air access fund, which is used to encourage airlines to land at Halifax's airport.

The province says the fund for Halifax's Stanfield International Airport was originally intended to attract international flights.

But some of that funding can now be used to try and bring back domestic routes that were cut by Canadian airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining $6.3 million is destined for the Sydney Airport Authority's air access fund and for upgrades at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Planned upgrades include repairs to the primary and secondary runways and renovations to the main terminal building and the main road to the airport.

"Our airports are a key part of Nova Scotia's economic growth and prosperity," Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek said in a news release Friday. "Air access helps increase trade and competitiveness, brings new investment and supports our tourism sector."

Marie Manning, a vice-president of the Halifax International Airport Authority, said air service connections are critical to the Atlantic region's economic recovery.

"Now more than ever we need to partner with our airlines to ensure service is returned to our region in a timely manner, allowing our tourism markets to gain back the momentum they've lost since COVID-19," Manning said.

Mike MacKinnon, CEO of the Sydney airport, said the provincial funding will help the airport authority with its capital plan, which has "sat idle" for the last two years because of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.