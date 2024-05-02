ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia cancer patients may qualify for wig funding through new program

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Nova Scotians being treated for cancer and dealing with hair loss may qualify for help with the cost of a wig.

    A news release from the province Thursday says the program is being offered through a one-time rebate of $300.

    To be eligible for the program, people must:

    • be a resident of Nova Scotia with a valid health card
    • have a gross family income no greater than $35,000 per year
    • be enrolled in the Drug Assistance for Cancer Patients Program
    • not have private insurance that covers the cost of a wig

    People can apply for the program online.

    “A cancer diagnosis is scary enough. Hair loss due to the treatment needed to fight the cancer can be very upsetting for people going through an already very difficult time,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the news release.

    “We want to give people some help to buy a wig if they choose and hopefully let them focus more of their energy on getting well.”

    Other cancer-improvements already implemented by the Nova Scotia government include:

    • launching a new lung screening program, as well as screening programs for colon, cervical and breast cancers
    • providing more funding for community oncology clinics, helping more people get the care they need closer to home
    • enhancing communication among oncology providers and patients, resulting in improved care, shorter wait times and better results
    • introducing a first-in-the-world Ethos radiotherapy system with HyperSight imaging, decreasing the average number of treatments to five from 20
    • a new 10-year partnership with Varian that will make Nova Scotians among the first in the world to access new oncology technology and innovative programs

    According to the release, about 360 patients could be eligible for the new program, which is expected to cost around $110,000.

    The province says the cost of a wig can range from $200 to $2,000, with an average cost of $650.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

