HALIFAX -- Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 51.

The province said Tuesday that the cases are all travel-related or connected to previously-reported cases.

Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia after travelling outside Canada.

The provincial government says there is still no community spread of the novel coronavirus at this time.

The 51 affected individuals range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. The provincial government wouldn’t confirm the exact age of the child diagnosed with COVID-19.

One person remains in hospital, while another has recovered from the virus. That case is considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia government won’t release details about where the cases are located, but it says cases have been confirmed in all parts of the province.

Public Health has been in contact with the affected individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them.

Those people are also being urged to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for two weeks.

So far, there have been 2,474 negative test results and 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the provincial government says anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days, as it works to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has travelled outside of the province, or has been in close contact with a traveller, and is experiencing symptoms such as fever or a new cough, is asked to complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.