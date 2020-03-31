HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 147.

Most of the cases are travel-related or connected to a known case of the novel coronavirus.

Monday, the province said one case cannot be linked to travel or another case, confirming community spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Four staff members and two residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus. The province says infection prevention and control measures are in place for both residents and staff.

The infected individuals range in age from under 10 to over 80.

Ten people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The provincial government won’t release details about where the cases are located, but it says cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those people are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms such as fever, a new cough or acute respiratory illness, should limit their contact with others and use the online assessment tool before calling 811.

Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, there have been 5,763 negative test results.

More to come.