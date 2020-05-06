NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- Many couples have postponed their weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a future bride and groom in Nova Scotia refuse to let the virus stop them from saying “I do.”

Shannon Powless and Randy Krupp planned on tying the knot last month.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Maritimes, it became clear the big wedding the North Sydney, N.S. couple had planned would no longer take place.

“So we just decided we’re going to do it in our backyard. We’ve created a Facebook page, we’ve invited about 187 of our closest family and friends,” says Powless.

Only five people will be allowed to take part in the ceremony itself -- the bride and groom, their best man and maid of honour, and a justice of the peace. Their three children will watch from inside.

“I’m excited just as much as if it was a big wedding,” says Krupp.

“To be honest, I’m kind of more excited that it’s in the backyard, because I’m not used to being around big crowds or anything like that.”

Powless and Krupp says they’ll spruce up their backyard to make it look special for their big day.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to be a positive memory in light of COVID. There’s so much negative things going on right now with people getting sick, the quarantine, this is just a little happy memory we’ll have from this quarantine,” says Powless.

The couple has been together for five years and say they are looking forward to creating a special memory to share with their loved ones, virtually.

“Saying ‘I do’ to the person I love the most … we’re spending the rest of our lives together,” says Krupp.