Nova Scotia doctor wait list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's registry of people in need of primary care climbed to 88,300 this month -- a new record high.

The monthly report shows that the number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent since March 1.

The wait list grew most in the health zone that includes Halifax Regional Municipality and surrounding areas.

There are more than 30,000 people in the Halifax area registered as needing primary care.

That number is up by 2,000 people or about seven per cent from the month before.

In total, 8.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are on the doctor wait list, which does not necessarily include all residents who are without primary care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.