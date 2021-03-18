HALIFAX -- A larger age group is now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nova Scotia.

The province's health officials announced the expansion on Thursday, saying people age 60 to 62 are now able to start scheduling their vaccine appointments for the AstraZeneca shot.

"AstraZeneca clinics in Halifax Regional Municipality are fully booked, but about 4,900 appointments are available in remaining clinics across the province," wrote public health in a news release on Thursday.

"All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible."

Booking for people age 63 and 64 began on March 16 at 25 pharmacies and doctors’ offices across the province.

Public Health says their goal remains to immunize as many Nova Scotians as they can, based on their age, in order to reach a high-rate of population immunity.