HALIFAX -- Atlantic Canada's premiers announced on Thursday that the Atlantic Bubble will be reopening by April 19.

They say the date depends on COVID-19 case numbers in each region, containment of outbreak, and ongoing advice from Atlantic chief medical officers of health.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs chaired a conference call of the Council of Atlantic Premiers, with Premier Iain Rankin of Nova Scotia, Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island and Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador participating.

The reopening of the Atlantic Bubble will allow residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel within the region without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

"While COVID-19 remains a serious concern, Premiers are encouraged by Atlantic Canadians’ adherence to public health measures, the containment of regional outbreaks, and the progress in rolling out vaccines," read the news release on Thursday. "Premiers are grateful to front-line workers for their continued efforts and the ongoing dedication of Atlantic Canadians in helping to contain the spread of the virus."

According to the news release, the participation of Newfoundland and Labrador is conditional based on their continued progress in easing its provincial alert-level restrictions.

"All public health directives in each province must continue to be followed, including wearing a mask in public spaces, not travelling if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and practicing physical distancing," wrote The Council of Atlantic Premiers in the news release.

The council says visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories are able to travel within the Atlantic provinces following their mandatory 14-day isolation period.

People visiting from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions.

"Premiers noted that the decision to ease travel restrictions will continue to be closely monitored and may change at any time, based on public health advice regarding conditions within the region," wrote the Council of Atlantic Premiers."Premiers remain committed to collaborating on limiting the spread of COVID-19, protecting the health and safety of all Atlantic Canadians and working to renew and strengthen the region's economy while returning to community activities."