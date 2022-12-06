Nova Scotia fishers struggling to get lobsters to take the bait

Most fishers have their own bait recipe for what catches lobster.

The season opened last week in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 33, which runs from Shelburne County to Eastern Passage, N.S., and according to Brett Young, the lobsters have not been taking the bait.

“We were doing a little better last year. I think the catches are down a little bit from last year,” said Young.

Fishers in Eastern Passage have a few theories as to why their catch might be down and one is because of post-tropical storm Fiona.

“It could’ve messed them up a little bit. It could’ve killed some of them or they could be in really deep water,” said Young. “The water temperature also dropped in the last couple weeks too so that could’ve shocked them.”

With high prices for bait and fuel, fishers are hoping the low supply might drive the price up.

At $9 per pound at a retail shop on the wharf, a three-pound lobster would cost $27 -- much less than what fishers were getting at the end of last season.

“The lobster fisherman were getting $18.50 a pound. This year they’re only getting about $7 a pound at the wharf, so it’s quite a big drop from last year,” said retailer Samantha Strachan.

That’s the uncertainty that fishing families face every year.

“Lobster season to me is very big. My daughter’s father is a fisherman, her uncle is a fisherman, my father is a fisherman. I come from a fisherman family,” said Raychel Romkey.

The season in LFA 33 runs until the end of May so many are hoping this is just a slow start to the season.