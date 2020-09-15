HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the eighth day in a row. The province currently has one active case of the disease.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 866 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 84,089 negative test results.

The last new case reported was identified September 7 in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,020 cases considered resolved. Sixty-five people have died as a result of the disease.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 910 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

UPDATED LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Last week, the province reduced the number of COVID-19 symptoms for which health officials are screening.

The provincial government said the updated list of symptoms reflects the current epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 20.