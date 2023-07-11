Nova Scotia government says judge dismissed from inquiry had rejected offer for help

Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island