Nova Scotia has highest shoplifting rate in country, according to Statistics Canada

Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada. The report shows an increase across the country last year, with Nova Scotia emerging as the province most affected.

In 2023, Nova Scotia reported 7,167 shoplifting incidents, making the rate close to 700 shoplifting incidents per 100,000 population. That is significantly more than other provinces in the Maritimes or larger cities across Canada.

The Retail Council of Canada’s Atlantic director, Jim Cormier, describes incidents of shoplifting as an epidemic.

“It may have started as crimes of opportunity and now it’s become something more organized because people see the opportunity in front of them. We now have an online marketplace where you can resell these goods very quickly,” said Cormier.

Cormier said Statistics Canada’s data shows that incidents of shoplifting are not limited to larger cities with a higher populations. He said he believes that shoplifting incidents are even higher than what is reported.

“You know for the longest time, retailers have just been putting their hands up saying ‘look I give up, the police aren’t going to come anyway or they may come hours later which doesn’t really work for me so I just won’t bother going through the paperwork of reporting it,” Cormier said.

In response to the rise in theft, retailers, including the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) have increased security measures. It is not uncommon for customers to encounter security personnel at store entrances or exits, with some locations requiring ID checks as part of a broader effort to deter theft and protect both staff and customers.

“We’re really seeing individuals being less and less discreet,” said Terah McKinnon, NSLC spokesperson.

In some locations, NSLC has pulled certain products from shelves, requiring customers to request assistance from staff to retrieve them from secure areas.

“If a store believes a product is being taken more frequently than others, then they may make the choice to put it behind the shelves,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon said theft has increased by as much as 60 per cent since last year, forcing the NSLC to spend more on security.

“We want our shoppers to feel like they can come into our stores and have a welcoming and safe environment and more importantly we want our team members to be able to feel safe when they come to work,” said McKinnon.

The Retail Council of Canada is currently conducting its own research on shoplifting trends to get an idea of what the exact numbers look like.

