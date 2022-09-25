Nova Scotia Health asks residents to avoid ERs

As emergency departments across Nova Scotia begin re-opening in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona, health officials are urging those who can wait to seek care to do so rather than visiting an ER.

As well, officials are asking people who rely on home oxygen and those who need power to operate medical devices to visit comfort centres rather than emergency departments, in the event of prolonged power outages.

“We request that public who are waiting in traffic for coffee shops, gas stations, etc. to ensure that vehicles are not blocking access to hospital sites,” reads a Sunday news release from Nova Scotia Health.

According to Nova Scotia Health, decisions will be made later on Sunday about whether to go ahead with scheduled outpatient care and services provided at community-based locations. Officials are asking anyone with a scheduled appointment to not attend if it is unsafe for travel.

Anyone suffering from a medical emergency is encouraged to call 911.