Nova Scotia high school student strings together donations from jewellery business

Bead by bead, Zoya Lawen is having an impact.

Lawen started her business, Beads By Zoya at 13 years old. Now she’s crafting and selling hand-made jewellery.

"It's like a self accomplishment, seeing that I'm making a difference just by starting a small little business,” said Lawen. "When I started I would maybe sell 10 bracelets in like a month and I would be like super happy, on top of the world.”

Today, business is booming.

“I mean sometimes I have to make up like to 50 a day,” Lawen said. “I’ve had like corporate orders for like 400 bracelets.” Lawen estimates she’s made over 10,000 bracelets to date.

The business is also a way for Lawen to give back. Each month she selects a different charity and donates bracelets or money.

"Last month just for an example, 100 per cent of the proceeds went to the Lebanese Red Cross,” said Lawen. “And then there is other charities I have done such as the mental health foundation which I think was 75 per cent of the proceeds.”

Other beneficiaries of Lawen’s generosity include Operation Smile, B for Kai, Feed Nova Scotia and Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“A whole bunch,” Lawen said. “And typically it’s usually 50 to 100 per cent.”

Lawen said her generosity was instilled imparted at a young age.

"I was raised to always help and give back as much as I can and I am fortunate that I can make those types of donations,” says Lawen

Lawen said she researches each charity so she knows where her money is going.

“Sometimes it is overwhelming,” Lawen said. The entrepreneur is a busy high school student, athlete and volunteer. “But I have learned, like through my years, is that honestly sometimes you need to take a deep breath and organize it, plan out your day, plan out how you are going to make them.”

Bracelets from Beads by Zoya cost between 15 and 20 dollars depending on materials and Lawen has made another hobby of collecting unique beads.

“I love travelling and so when I travel, I like try and find unique types of beads. So I find like crystal beads in Turkey,” said Lawen.

Beads by Zoya isn’t about revenue for the owner. Lawen gives most of the proceeds away but she said it’s a community effort.

"Without support from the community I don't think I would be able to go as far as I have been able to.”

