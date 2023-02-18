Nova Scotia hosts the National conference for Black Law Students Association of Canada

After nearly a decade, the Black Law Students Association of Canada has returned to Nova Scotia for its 32nd National conference.

For Isabelle Baptiste, it is her first time attending this conference, where she said she was able to speak with different firms and people with similar goals.

It is Baptiste’s passion for advocacy that inspired her to study law.

While she is unsure of her plans after school, she said this conference has been helpful.

“There were people who were talking about their experiences who were giving us tips and tricks as to how we do it to feel comfortable and being able to be trailblazers,” said Baptiste.

More than 500 people from across Canada attended the three-day event.

Organizers are calling this year’s conference historic.

“It is the single largest gathering of black law students in Canadian history,” said Husoni Raymond, National Conference Chair.

The focus of this year’s conference is social justice.

“I think this also shows and brings for that representation. [With] The conference it’s just great to learn about new things,” said attendee Keihgan Blackmore.

The conference saw various different panels and discussions.

The event featured black vendors from different parts of Nova Scotia, selling their items outside the conference rooms.

Attendees also got a tour of North Preston, and Africville.

With the black community’s deep history in Nova Scotia, organizers said this makes the event even more important.

“We are on the land of over 400 years of resistance against anti-black racism, recognizing African Nova Scotian’s as distinct people,” said Raymond.