Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.

John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks.

He says Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and important documents.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.

Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says tropical storm Franklin is currently in Bermuda and picking up steam as it moves toward the northeast.

He says it's too soon to determine if the storm will make landfall in Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane season officially runs from June through November, when the waters of the Atlantic Ocean are warm enough to produce a tropical cyclone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.