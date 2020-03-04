HALIFAX -- Emergency personnel can now tell people who call 911 where they can find the closest defibrillator during a cardiac emergency.

More than 1,100 automated external defibrillators or AEDs are registered across the province. The AED registry, combined with 911 software, allow Emergency Health Services (EHS) staff to quickly provide this information to someone dealing with a possible heart attack or cardiac arrest, said Mike Janczyszyn, the AED registry co-ordinator for EHS.

"Full integration between the EHS AED Registry and the EHS Medical Communication Centre is a huge advancement for the program in Nova Scotia," said Janczyszyn. "Above all, this adds another tool to help try to save as many lives as possible after someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest."

There is now a mobile friendly version of the existing online interactive map for the public that shows where registered AEDs can be found. It is available at: https://savelivesns.ca/ehs-interactive-aed-map/



