Nova Scotia man charged with firearm offences: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with firearm offences following an incident at a home in Goldboro, N.S.

Guysborough County District RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Hwy. 316 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday.

While on route, officers learned the man might have been in possession of stolen firearms, which would also place him in violation of a lifetime firearms prohibition order.

Once on scene, RCMP says they safely arrested a 59-year-old man. He was held in custody overnight.

RCMP says officers also located and seized unsafely stored rifles, an unsafely stored shotgun and ammunition.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Arnold Jones, of Goldboro, has been charged with:

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm while prohibited

possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

three counts of theft under $5,000

Jones has been remanded into custody and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.