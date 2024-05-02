ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia man charged with robbing two gas stations, fleeing police

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 43-year-old man from Hantsport, N.S., has been arrested in connection with two gas station robberies in Upper Tantallon, N.S., and Garlands Crossing, N.S.

    Just before midnight on April 10, West Hants District RCMP received a report of a robbery at a gas station on Highway 1 in Garlands Crossing.

    A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says officers learned a man entered the business and stated it was a robbery. He then demanded money and cigarettes, before fleeing on foot.

    Three days later, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on French Village Road in Upper Tantallon around 8:50 p.m.

    According to police, a man entered the business, threw a bag on the counter and demanded it be filled with cash and cigarettes. Police say the man then fled in a Toyota Yaris waiting nearby with $1,200 in cash and cigarettes.

    "With the information and evidence gathered, investigators identified a man believed to be involved in the incidents," read the release.

    On April 24, police observed a vehicle driven by the suspect. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Middle Dyke Road in north Kentville, N.S., police say the driver refused to stop and fled from officers.

    On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Riverview Road in Hantsport.

    As a result, police say a 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Halifax were arrested.

    During the search, officers located and seized a rifle, a cellphone and a canister of sensory irritant.

    Eric Arnold Hubley has been charged with:

    • two counts of robbery
    • two counts of disguise with intent to commit an offence
    • three counts of theft
    • flight from peace officer
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • operation while prohibited

    Hubley was held in custody and appeared in Kentville provincial court where he was remanded. He is scheduled to return to court on May 6 at 9:30 a.m.

    The 34-year-old woman was held in custody for an outstanding warrant of arrest. She was later released on conditions by the court.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News