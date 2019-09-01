HALIFAX -- A man was arrested Sunday after a 15-hour standoff with police ended at a home in Halifax.

Halifax police say in a release that officers went to a residence on Victoria Road in Dartmouth at 9:15 p.m. Saturday to make an arrest related to a previous incident.

Investigators say the man initially held a knife, threatened to harm himself and said he would not surrender to police.

Officers negotiated with the barricaded man through the night and he left the home around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to surrender himself to police.

The 29-year-old man from Dartmouth will appear in court on Tuesday to face several charges, including obstruction of justice.

Parts of Victoria Road was closed to traffic during the incident, but the busy route was reopened on Sunday.