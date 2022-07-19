Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used "illegitimate or suspicious means" to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
But the inquiry says in a document published Tuesday it found no evidence the gunman was involved in organized crime or was a police informant, despite rumours that surfaced after it was revealed he withdrew $475,000 in cash from a Brink's office shortly before his rampage.
A newly released summary of evidence -- known as a foundational document -- examines the schemes Gabriel Wortman used to enrich himself and his tendency to hide large sums of cash, including $705,000 found buried under the deck at his Portapique, N.S., property.
The lavish spending of the gunman, who killed 22 people over 13 hours on April 18-19, 2020 before being shot by police, was out of step with his "modest reported annual income and other visible sources of revenue," reads the document. "While there are no definitive answers about the sources of all of his income, there is a clear pattern of misdealing."
The killer's common-law spouse Lisa Banfield told the inquiry that he "wasn't claiming what he actually made" from his denture business, but to her knowledge he didn't have another source of income.
Banfield worked in the gunman's Dartmouth denture clinic and was usually the one to accept payments from patients. She said "a lot" of them paid in cash. At the end of the day, Banfield said, she would bring the cash upstairs to Wortman at their residence above the clinic. If patients paid by cheque, she would cash them and bring him the money.
Banfield was instructed to request that patients make cheques for dentures out to Wortman instead of his business, Banfield said.
A Financial Accounting Management Group report found that between 2012 and 2019 the gunman's average annual income from Atlantic Denture Clinic, which he owned, was $39,916. Banfield's reported annual income for her work at the clinic was $15,288.
During this period, the report found Wortman received an additional $232,900 in his personal accounts and another $96,755 in a joint account he shared with Banfield, though it doesn't indicate where the money came from.
A report commissioned by the inquiry found that both Banfield and the gunman spent beyond their reported incomes. For example, Wortman spent about $23,600 on items from the federal government's GCSurplus and $19,400 through PayPal between December 2017 and May 2020. During this same time period Banfield spent about $56,000 at grocery and clothing stores.
From December 2017 to April 2020 Wortman's accounts, including one he shared with Banfield, one for his holding company and one for his denture company, had combined deposits of about $865,600 and combined withdrawals of more than $1.16 million.
A March 30, 2020 cash withdrawal of $475,000 involving CIBC and Brink's stirred speculation that the gunman was being paid as a police informant, but the inquiry found that Wortman withdrew the money after becoming paranoid that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause a collapse of Canadian banks.
Joe Morgado, senior manager for corporate security at CIBC, told the RCMP that he was initially concerned about Wortman's cash withdrawal request, because retrieving such a large sum can mean someone is being pressured or is falling victim to a scam.
But after going through email correspondence with CIBC employees and the gunman, Morgado told the RCMP that he understood that Wortman was concerned with "the state of the bank" and noted that "quite a few other clients" were worried that the "banking system is going to collapse" due to the pandemic.
Morgado noted that it's unusual for someone to request such a large sum of money, but he reasoned that Wortman was a "middle-aged professional" who "gradually amounted a sum of money" and now wanted it withdrawn. He said the bank processed the withdrawal through Brink's because it did not want to run the risk of having that much cash on its premises if something went wrong.
The RCMP have denied Wortman ever worked as an informant, and in a separate report for the inquiry, investigator Dwayne King concluded the $475,000 withdrawal was not payment for informant work. King said that while confidential informants are paid in cash, police would not require the informant to go to a business with video surveillance and provide identification, as Wortman had to do to retrieve his money from Brink's.
The document notes rumours of the killer's involvement with drug trafficking. Wortman and Banfield often travelled to Punta Cana in Dominican Republic, and while Banfield told the inquiry she was often by herself "all day" on vacation, she saw no evidence of drug trafficking or other criminal activity while travelling.
One piece of evidence points to possible involvement in selling or purchasing large amounts of cannabis. A 2018 Via Rail boarding pass found among Wortman's belongings had handwritten notes that appear to be a cannabis price list. The reverse side of the Via Rail ticket names strains of cannabis, and shows price notes such as "5lb, $5,000."
Banfield confirmed to the inquiry that the notes were Wortman's handwriting, but she said she had not seen them before. She told investigators that she never saw drugs at their properties and that Wortman chose to become a denturist because he believed that would be a good way to make "a lot of money."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
U.K. breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe -- and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
To Russia, he's a traitor and right-wing extremist. In Ukraine, he's a Russian fighting against his own country
When Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February, one of its citizens who crossed the border says he found himself defending a village in the eastern suburbs of Kyiv with a rifle and a rocket launcher.
The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate
Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
A man driving by a burning home in Indiana stops to rescue 5 children inside
A man in Indiana is being hailed as a hero by local officials after entering a home engulfed in flames last week and saving the lives of several children trapped inside the burning structure.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, sparks anger in industry
A Mi'kmaw lawyer from the community at the centre of a violent backlash over its self-governed lobster fishery says she's 'very hopeful' about a new Senate report that calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights.
Toronto
-
Flying into Toronto Pearson airport? You could be randomly selected to test for COVID-19
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing has returned to Canada’s busiest airport for fully vaccinated travellers. Here's what you should know.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four-year-old boy dies after golf cart rolls over in Peterborough, Ont.
A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries when a golf cart rolled over near Peterborough, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Toronto is considering a 'renoviction' policy to stop landlords from raising rents between tenants
A 'renoviction' policy that is seeking to put an end to landlords' free rein when it comes to hiking rent between tenants is going before city council on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Alta., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slight storm risk in Calgary, then warm and sunny
Warmth and sunshine the main features of Calgary’s five-day forecast
-
U.K. breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe -- and the national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes.
Montreal
-
Quebecers asked to avoid 5 ERs due to 'critical' situations
The Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec is asking the public to avoid its five emergency rooms because the situation is already considered critical.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
Longueuil man accused of sexually assaulting teen; police searching for more victims
Longueuil police is looking for potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues
Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s for the rest of the week in the Edmonton region.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Alta., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Two more businesses in Timmins closing
A local brewing company and an office supply store are the latest businesses in Timmins to reveal plans to close up shop in the northern Ontario city.
-
Crews battle apartment fire in Sturgeon Falls
CTV News has learned the power has been shut off for about 45 customers in Sturgeon Falls as firefighters battle a burning apartment building Tuesday morning.
London
-
Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters
Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.
-
Heat warnings stretch across Ontario including London-Middlesex
Heat warnings are in effect for most of Ontario Tuesday including London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Elgin counties.
-
Council candidate’s support for Hells Angels questioned ahead of campaign
A city council candidate’s public support for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is raising eyebrows just over three months before Londoners go to the polls.
Winnipeg
-
'Severe' thunderstorms moving across southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that the “severe” thunderstorms in the province on Tuesday could produce tornadoes.
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
More than 13,000 customers without power Tuesday morning: Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba Hydro crews are dealing with a number of power outages on Tuesday morning, causing more than 13,000 customers to lose power,
Ottawa
-
Police insist Ottawa remains 'a safe city' following series of recent violent crimes
Ottawa police are reassuring the public about the safety of the capital following a series of recent shootings in the city.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday
Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the July heat warning
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in the national capital region during the heat warning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond as St. Thomas More College evacuated
The University of Saskatchewan issued an evacuation order for St. Thomas More College on Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park
Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.
-
NDP leader takes aim at Sask Party's provincial autonomy meetings
NDP leader Carla Beck says the Sask Party government's provincial autonomy meetings will drive division and hurt the Sask Party's voter base.
Vancouver
-
Random COVID-19 testing returns for travellers at Vancouver International Airport, other major Canadian hubs
The federal government has brought back mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers coming into Canada, including those passing through Vancouver International Airport.
-
Heated exchange over controversial bike lane results in Vancouver Park Board cutting meeting short
More than 40 people signed up to speak at the Vancouver Park Board meeting Monday night, but the meeting ended early after an exchange between a member of the public and Chair Camil Dumont.
-
Sinkhole from 'aging infrastructure' leads to partial closure of Vancouver park
A Vancouver park is partially closed after a sinkhole emerged from what the city's park board says is "aging infrastructure."
Regina
-
Riders expected to resume on field activities Wednesday after positive COVID-19 tests
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to resume all on field activities on Wednesday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the team to cancel activities on Tuesday.
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanup
It was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.
-
Lacrosse pros coach Sask. high performance U15, U18 players in Regina
Professionals from the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) are in Regina working with the top lacrosse players from Saskatchewan as they prepare for Field Nationals.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says she'll 'pass' on NDP leadership run
British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson says timing is everything, and after looking ahead five to eight years, she has decided not to run to replace John Horgan as premier.
-
Vancouver Island runner smashes Canadian marathon record
Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., crossed the marathon's finish line at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, setting a new record.
-
Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria
A woman was taken into police custody in Victoria on Monday after allegedly chasing a man and brandishing a replica gun.