Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill to step down once party chooses successor

Gary Burrill announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be stepping down as the leader of the province’s NDP. (PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Gary Burrill announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be stepping down as the leader of the province’s NDP. (PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories