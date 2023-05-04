Nova Scotia opposition pushes for universal school lunch program
New data highlights how more than one in five Nova Scotia households are food insecure, prompting opposition parties to renew calls for a universal school lunch program.
“Nova Scotians that are hungry right now can’t wait any longer,” said Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader.
Churchill told reporters a universal lunch program would help keep kids fed during the school day with healthy food and take the financial pressure off families struggling to make ends meet.
“I think the point of a school lunch program is actually equity — that kids are on a level playing field,” said Claudia Chender, Nova Scotia’s NDP leader.
Most schools in Nova Scotia offer breakfast but so far, the government has not introduced a province-wide lunch program.
“We are looking at bringing in a lunch program but we’re looking to work with our federal counterparts on that as well,” said Brian Wong, the minister of advanced education, speaking on behalf of the minister of education Thursday.
“Our previous government had eight years in order to bring in a lunch program and failed to do so, we’re absolutely working on it,” Wong said.
Statistics Canada data analyzed by the research program Proof shows in 2022, 6.9 million people in 10 provinces, including almost 1.8 million children, lived in food-insecure houses.
Rates of food insecurity were highest in the Atlantic provinces:
- 23.6 per cent in P.E.I.
- 22.7 per cent in New Brunswick
- 22.5 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador
- 22 per cent in Nova Scotia
Prince Edward Island has a universal school lunch program.
Lisa Roberts, executive director of Nourish Nova Scotia, said P.E.I.’s program is thanks to significant government investment and a pay-what-you-can approach. In that province, families can contribute to the program.
“Nobody can see in the cafeteria lineup if a family has paid $1 for the meal, or $4 for the meal or nothing for the meal,” said Roberts.
She noted how in Nova Scotia, school food programs aren’t all rolled out the same.
“Some schools have cafeterias, some don’t,” Roberts said. “We haven’t really tackled it yet with a systemic approach.”
Percentage of people living in food insecure households in the 10 provinces, by severity, 2022. (Source: Proof)
A provincial spokesperson said the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is working with the federal government to achieve a universal lunch program for Nova Scotia.
“Federal funding for this program is an incredible opportunity and Nova Scotia wants to make sure that we leverage that,” said Barbara Ferguson, adding the province is well-positioned to have a program up and running.
“We are very eager to see this program come to fruition and have been laying the groundwork to make this happen, Ferguson said.
For up-to-date Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
Prince and Princess of Wales take subway on visit to London pub ahead of coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a public appearance Thursday afternoon, with hours to go before the coronation, taking the underground subway system to a pub in central London, where Prince William pulled a pint of beer aptly called ‘Kingmaker.'
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Ontario hockey team fined $100K, 2 players banned after OHL investigation
An Ontario hockey team must pay $100,000 after an investigation into allegations of harassment, maltreatment and bullying resulted in two players being permanently banned from their league.
Calgary
-
Cougar Ridge residents offer donations, support after flames destroy three homes
Residents of the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge are offering donations and support to the victims of a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned three homes to the ground.
-
House fire at single-family residence in northwest Calgary
Fire crews are on hand to tackle a house fire in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
-
Parks Canada issues warning for hikers in B.C., Alberta after avalanche warning expires
While Western Canada may no longer be under an official avalanche warning, Parks Canada is urging hikers to avoid dangerous areas.
Montreal
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
-
Widow sues West Island CIUSSS for $2.3 million after husband dies of COVID-19
A Montreal woman is suing the West Island CIUSSS for nearly $2.3 million, accusing her workplace of not doing enough to prevent her from getting COVID-19, which led to her husband's death.
Edmonton
-
Residents asked to avoid north Edmonton block due to police incident
The Edmonton Police Service asked residents and drivers to avoid the area of 101 Street between 129 Avenue and 130 Avenue on Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
-
'We only got 30 minutes': Entire Indigenous community flees northern Alberta wildfire
A 4,300-hectare wildfire is encroaching on the barge landing that serves as the main access point for a northern Alberta Indigenous community.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding concerns continue in parts of Sudbury
Parts of Greater Sudbury continue to deal with flooding concerns in the aftermath of the spring warm-up from a few weeks ago.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
London
-
Ontario ombudsman investigating complaint about members of city council
Some members of London, Ont.’s new city council are under scrutiny following a complaint that they violated the Municipal Act. An investigation was launched on May 1 by the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to determine if 'open meeting' rules were violated by members of city council.
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash recovering, but there will be challenges
Brayden Clark remains in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a crash on his motorcycle one month ago.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Dozens of Manitoba Hydro service requests deleted due to technical issue
Dozens of online Manitoba Hydro service requests were accidentally deleted due to a technical issue Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
Responding to critics, Sask. minister jokes hospital information is 'hidden' online and then gives out wrong link
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times but the link didn't work.
-
Saskatoon's busiest roads part of summer construction plan
Saskatoon’s residents should brace for a summer of major upgrades to some of the city’s busiest roads.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver thieves wearing medical masks to disguise their identity: Security experts
While mask wearing has all but disappeared at most Metro Vancouver shops and restaurants, security experts say there is one group that’s still consistently donning them: criminals.
-
B.C. doctors push back against company offering 'long-COVID testing'
Canada’s biggest testing and diagnostics company is offering “various diagnostic tests” for long COVID to British Columbians, even though the national health agency clearly states the condition isn’t detectible via testing.
-
Rollover crash in Vancouver sends 1 to hospital
A driver is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. Minister of Education responds to criticism over remote learning financials
One day following criticisms of the financials, the need, and the validity of the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC), Minister of Education Dustin Duncan responded.
-
Ukrainian TikToker receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
-
Regina woman arrested after robbing taxi, threatening driver with axe
A Regina woman was arrested after robbing a taxi and allegedly threatening the driver with an axe and a knife early Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Rugby Canada severs ties with player after violent B.C. carjacking
Rugby Canada has kicked a 19-year-old player out of its professional development program after a violent carjacking near Victoria last month left a taxi driver with serious injuries.
-
Rain in May and June will be key to bring down late-summer wildfire risk: official
A British Columbia wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the province means spring rain may dictate this year's wildfire season.
-
RCMP search for 2 people after break-in at Nanaimo hair salon
The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for two people who broke into a hair salon and stole several expensive items last week.