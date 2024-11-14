RCMP operation in Dorchester Cape, N.B., related to missing man

DORCHESTER CAPE, N.B. -

The RCMP continued their search for a missing 46-year-old man Thursday in Dorchester Cape, N.B.

The operation is in relation to the ongoing missing person investigation of Pierre Arsenault.

Police say he was last seen on the evening of April 23 on Route 935 in Dorchester Cape.

Arsenault is described as five-foot-seven, 145 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He also has a long beard and tattoos on his chest and arms.

RCMP says it's followed up on multiple leads to try and locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

Two cruisers and a handful of other vehicles were on scene Thursday, but very few details have been released.

