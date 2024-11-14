ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP operation in Dorchester Cape, N.B., related to missing man

    Police vehicles are seen on Nov. 14, 2024 as part of a search for a man who's been missing since April. (CTV Atlantic/Alana Pickrell) Police vehicles are seen on Nov. 14, 2024 as part of a search for a man who's been missing since April. (CTV Atlantic/Alana Pickrell)
    Share
    DORCHESTER CAPE, N.B. -

    The RCMP continued their search for a missing 46-year-old man Thursday in Dorchester Cape, N.B.

    The operation is in relation to the ongoing missing person investigation of Pierre Arsenault.

    Police say he was last seen on the evening of April 23 on Route 935 in Dorchester Cape.

    Arsenault is described as five-foot-seven, 145 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He also has a long beard and tattoos on his chest and arms.

    RCMP says it's followed up on multiple leads to try and locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

    Two cruisers and a handful of other vehicles were on scene Thursday, but very few details have been released.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News