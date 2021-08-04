HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's three main party leaders will begin their day in a virtual question-and-answer session with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are slated to give opening statements and then field questions during the event moderated by chamber president Patrick Sullivan.

Rankin is also scheduled to release his party's economic and full election platform later in the day.

The Liberals released their environmental platform on Tuesday making a new promise to protect 17 per cent of the province's land by at least 2030.

The NDP meanwhile, highlighted the need for more affordable housing in the province, pledging 1,000 new affordable units over four years at a total cost of $158.4 million.

Houston talked about his party's promise of a $1-million fund to help support and revitalize hockey rinks in rural communities as he toured ridings in the central part of the province on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.