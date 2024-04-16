ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia premier asks for moments of silence four years after mass shooting

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking the province's residents to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Thursday and Friday to mark the passing of four years since the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. Visitors pay their respects at a memorial honouring the victims of the April 2020 murder rampage in rural Nova Scotia, in Victoria Park in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking the province's residents to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Thursday and Friday to mark the passing of four years since the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. Visitors pay their respects at a memorial honouring the victims of the April 2020 murder rampage in rural Nova Scotia, in Victoria Park in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking the province's residents to pause for a moment of silence at noon on Thursday and Friday to mark the passing of four years since the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

    On the night of April 18, 2020, a gunman disguised as a Mountie killed 13 neighbours and strangers in Portapique, N.S., and managed to escape the small community on the Bay of Fundy as RCMP officers converged on the area.

    The next day, the killer was driving a car that looked exactly like an RCMP cruiser when he fatally shot another nine people across northern and central Nova Scotia before he was shot dead by two Mounties at a gas station north of Halifax.

    The premier says flags at the legislature and all other provincial buildings will fly at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19.

    Houston's statement includes instructions for those who may need emotional support on those days, saying that community resource navigators can be reached by dialing 211.

    Just over a year ago, a public inquiry that investigated the mass shooting released a 3,000-page final report that offered 130 recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy and improve public safety.

    "As each day, week and month passes since the events of April 18 and 19, we continue to reflect and remember those lives lost and honour the survivors and all those who have been impacted," Houston said.

    "As a province, we must continue to support each other and work together to make changes to prevent something like this from happening again."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News