Mounties in Nova Scotia charged 78 people with impaired-driving related offences in the month of January.

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of death and serious injury on Nova Scotia highways,” says Staff Sgt. Jeff West, acting officer in charge of Nova Scotia RCMP traffic services. “We’re sharing this information hoping that Nova Scotians will think twice before getting behind the wheel after using drugs or alcohol.”

Of the 78 drivers who were charged, there were:

62 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol;

11 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug;

five charged with refusal of a demand made by a peace officer;

10 drivers complied with a demand for a blood sample due to suspected drug-impaired driving; and,

38 issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

To help enforce impaired-driving laws, the RCMP in Nova Scotia have members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). They also have 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

“Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving,” the Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release. “Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely.”

If you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following:

your location

a description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model

the direction of travel for the vehicle

a description of the driver if visible.

“To those who have taken the time to report suspected impaired drivers, the RCMP thanks you,” West said. “Each call has the potential to save lives.”