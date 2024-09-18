Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Kings District RCMP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Chipmans Corner, N.S. said a news release on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near the 200 block of Middle Dyke Road in Kings County at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police learned a Kawasaki ZX 1000 motorcycle crashed while travelling at high speed.

Traffic enforcement officers for Kings County RCMP observed the vehicle operating at high speed on Middle Dyke Road but were unable to safely attempt a traffic stop. The crash was reported soon after they lost sight of the vehicle.

Police and bystanders provided first aid to a 35-year-old New Minas man who was the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital by EHS.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist assisted in the ongoing investigation.

Middle Dyke Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

