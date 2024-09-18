ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    Share

    Kings District RCMP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Chipmans Corner, N.S. said a news release on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near the 200 block of Middle Dyke Road in Kings County at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police learned a Kawasaki ZX 1000 motorcycle crashed while travelling at high speed.

    Traffic enforcement officers for Kings County RCMP observed the vehicle operating at high speed on Middle Dyke Road but were unable to safely attempt a traffic stop. The crash was reported soon after they lost sight of the vehicle.

    Police and bystanders provided first aid to a 35-year-old New Minas man who was the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital by EHS.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist assisted in the ongoing investigation.

    Middle Dyke Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News