HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as one recovery, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 41.

Nine of the new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Five are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.

One new case was identified in the Northern zone and is under investigation.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

PROVINCE TO ANNOUNCE BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN MONDAY

Nova Scotia will be releasing it’s back-to-school plan during a COVID-19 update scheduled for Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The update will be the first for Premier-designate Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. Outgoing Premier Iain Rankin has also been invited to attend.

The province says it will also provide an update on the move to Phase 5.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,207 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. A total of 1,085,375 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

There were 4,261 tests administered between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Chester and Sydney.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,956 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,822 people have recovered, and 93 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently one person in hospital, in an intensive care unit, due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,214 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,146 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 298 cases (2 active cases)

Central zone: 4,720 cases (30 active cases)

Northern zone: 308 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern zone: 630 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,261 cases from March 15 to August 19. Of those:

41 (1.0 per cent) were fully vaccinated

248 (5.8 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3,972 (93.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 255 people hospitalized. Of those:

Two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11 per cent) were partially vaccinated

225 (88.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-seven people died. Of those:

One (3.7 per cent) was fully vaccinated

Three (11.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

23 (85.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,422,963 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.3 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health has introduced several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Friday, August 20:

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series (94 Alderney Dr, Dartmouth) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: