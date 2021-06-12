HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the active number of cases at 145.

Five of the cases are in the Central Zone, four in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone.

Four of the cases in Central Zone are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to travel.

Of the four cases are in Eastern Zone, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

According to public health, there are also five recoveries.

"Thank you, Nova Scotians. A low case count is a reflection of all of us placing the safety of friends, families and our province first to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release.

"Remember to get tested regularly as that is key to containing this virus and follow the protocols as you are out and around enjoying the weekend."

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

On Friday, health officials reported that the National Microbiology Lab confirmed two Delta variant cases. These cases were previously reported, and both were related to travel.

Nova Scotia Public Health released a list of potential public exposures on Friday evening.

CASE DATA

On Friday, Nova Scotia labs processed 5,399 tests, and have now processed a total of 871,235 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,736 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,502 people have recovered, and 89 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 10 individuals in hospital, six of whom are in an intensive care unit.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 282 cases (thee active cases)

Central Zone: 4,562 cases (92 active cases)

Northern Zone: 300 cases (seven active case)

Eastern Zone: 592 cases (42 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 27, 2021.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health says they will now report 'breakthrough cases' weekly.

A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,009 cases from March 15 to June 8, 2021. Of those:

25 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

206 (5.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3,778 (94.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 247 individuals hospitalized. Of those:

Two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

26 (10.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

219 (88.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-two individuals died. Of those:

One (4.5 per cent) was fully vaccinated

Two (9.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

19 (86.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 678,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 64.9 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 724,260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Saturday, June 12

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr. Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena, 27 Vimy Ave., Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

DeWolfe Park, 150 Waterfront Dr, Bedford from 1 to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd. Halifax from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St. Halifax from 2 to 9 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium, 409 Glendale Dr, Lower Sackville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

mobile pop-up unit* Fire Station #1, 540 Esplanade, Sydney from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr. Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena, 27 Vimy Ave., Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd. Halifax from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St. Halifax from 2 to 9 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium, 409 Glendale Dr, Lower Sackville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

mobile pop-up unit* Fire Station #1, 540 Esplanade, Sydney from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: