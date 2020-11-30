HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Government is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the province to 138 active cases.

Fifteen are in the Central Zone. The one other is a school-based case, reported Sunday night, connected to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Kings County, N.S. (Western Zone).

"We continue to see strong interest in the asymptomatic pop-up rapid testing locations, which shows Nova Scotians, including young Nova Scotians, are taking this virus seriously," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release Monday.

“I want to thank all who have come out for a test, as well as the volunteers and health staff at the sites. We are also seeing impressive test numbers at the labs, a reflection of the hard work of staff there. These are important pieces of our collective effort to contain the virus," said McNeil.

N.S. COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,054 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 142,367 negative test results and 1,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,102 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, leaving 138 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

58 per cent of cases are female and 42 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 62 cases

Central Zone: 1108 cases

Northern Zone: 80 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 13.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: