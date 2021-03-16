HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Both cases are in the province's Central zone. One is a close contact to a previously reported case. The other positive case remains under investigation.

Two of Nova Scotia's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases remaining at 17.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give a live update on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

FOUR NEW VARIANT CASES CONFIRMED

Nova Scotia Public Health says the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed four new variant cases in the region.

Health officials say two of the variant cases are the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. One of these cases is in the Central zone while the other is in the Western zone. Both of these cases are linked to international travel, according to public health.

The other two variant cases are the B.1.3.5.1 variant, first identified in South Africa. Public health says both of these cases are in the province's Central zone and are linked to previously reported variant cases.

"This brings the total number of cases of the U.K. variant in Nova Scotia to 13 and the South African variant to 10," said health officials in a news release on Tuesday.

Health officials in Nova Scotia say there is currently no sign of community spread from the variant cases.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,646 tests on Monday.

The province has completed 391,433 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,672 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,590 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is two people in the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 105 cases (6 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,348 cases (10 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 87 cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 50,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 33,494 were first doses and 16,650 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 35,197 went to health care workers, and 6,602 were long-term care residents.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

​ Wednesday March 17 at the Halifax Convention Centre - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 17 at the - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from noon to 7:30 p.m.

from noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19 at the The Glasgow Square Theatre , 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

, 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 20 at The Glasgow Square Theatre , 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday March 21 at the Halifax Convention Centre - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

- Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday March 21 at the Liverpool Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 38), 43 Henry Hensey Dr, Liverpool from noon to 7 p.m.

(Royal Canadian Legion Branch 38), 43 Henry Hensey Dr, Liverpool from noon to 7 p.m. Monday March 22 at the Halifax Convention Centre - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

- Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m. Monday March 22 at the Liverpool Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 38), 43 Henry Hensey Dr, Liverpool from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING MOBILE UNIT TESTING SITES

Drop-in and pre-booked appointments for public health's Mobile Units are available at:

Glace Bay Legion (43 Union St, Glace Bay)

(43 Union St, Glace Bay) Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

(202 Main St, Tatamagouche) Tuesday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Whycocomagh Fire Hall (9519 Trans-Canada Highway, Whycocomagh)

(9519 Trans-Canada Highway, Whycocomagh) Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

(202 Main St, Tatamagouche) Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Judique Community Centre (5473 Trunk 19, Judique)

(5473 Trunk 19, Judique) Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



St. Peter’s Lions Community Hall (39 Lions Ave, St. Peter’s)

(39 Lions Ave, St. Peter’s) Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: